Some display items were taken from a store by two men, one of whom was carrying bear spray.

Police responded to a robbery call in the 4700 block of Gordon Road around 1:10 p.m.

Two men – one with bear spray – went into the store and stole some display items. They left the parking lot in a black truck.

The first suspect is described as in his 20s, around 6’ tall, average build, wearing a black jacket, black hat and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as in his 20s, around 6’ tall, average build, wearing a burgundy sweater, black hat and dark coloured pants and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.