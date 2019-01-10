

CTV Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in Regina Friday morning where he will be holding a roundtable discussion and an announcement about geothermal energy.

Trudeau’s first stop will be to The Hotel Saskatchewan for a roundtable discussion about fresh water management at 9:15 a.m.

The prime minister will wrap up his trip to Regina at 11 a.m. with an announcement regarding geothermal energy development at the Subsurface Geological Laboratory.

At both events, Trudeau will be joined by Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale.