Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Moe made the comments to a room full of community leaders, dignitaries and Sask. Party supporters during Thursday night’s premier’s dinner. The remarks were met with cheers.
Last month, the province introduced a policy that requires teachers to obtain parental consent if students want to change their names or pronouns in school. The policy has drawn criticism from a number of groups who say it violates children’s rights and discriminates against trans and non-binary students.
Moe said for months parents have asked the government to protect parental rights in the classroom. Despite the backlash, the government plans to introduce it as legislation in the upcoming fall session.
“We take those requests very seriously,” Moe said.
“Given the importance of parents’ involvement in their child’s life and specifically in this case their child’s education, we are very serious. Serious enough to introduce legislation to protect parental rights when we return to the legislature.”
The premier said the province will use all the tools available to ensure the policy is implemented. However, school divisions are still working on what the implementation plan looks like, Moe added.
UR Pride has taken legal action against the government over the name and pronoun change policy. A court hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan’s child and youth advocate is reviewing the policy to determine if it violates children’s rights.
When asked if he was confident the policy does not violate children’s rights, the premier responded by saying there also needs to be discussion in respect to parental rights.
Protecting Saskatchewan was a main theme throughout the premier’s keynote address.
Besides parental rights, Moe said the government is focused on protecting growth, the economy and the province’s most vulnerable at a time when inflation pressures run high and drug overdoses are happening in record numbers.
With the next general election a little more than a year away, Moe said every party is building towards the campaign.
“This is really kind of in many ways a flashback to the crossroads that we faced in this province in 2007 where people of Saskatchewan heading into an election had a choice to make between what was a growth-focused government and ultimately using that growth to invest in communities versus a party that had a different idea,” he said.
Saskatchewan’s general election is scheduled to be held on or before Oct. 28, 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
WATCH | Mysterious golden organism discovered off the coast of Alaska
An unidentified orb-like organism described as 'biological in origin' was discovered during a remote deep-sea dive off the coast of Alaska last week.
The death toll from flooding in central Greece has increased to 10, while 4 others are missing
The death toll from severe flooding in central Greece rose to 10 people Friday, while another four remained missing, the country's civil protection minister said. Rescue crews in helicopters and boats ferried hundreds of people from inundated villages to safety.
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
Saskatoon
-
'Almost like the plane ran over it': Saskatoon elite cyclist's bike wrecked on Air Canada flight
An elite cyclist based in Saskatoon says Air Canada is denying her claim after her high-performance bike was wrecked.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
YWCA Saskatoon launches $19M expansion campaign
The YWCA Saskatoon is more than doubling its capacity as part of an expansion and renovation of its facility.
Winnipeg
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
-
Hail damage claims rising in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is on track to see one of its worst years for hail-related damage claims.
-
Manitoba New Democrats promise new family medical centres if elected Oct. 3
Manitoba New Democrats are promising to open four new family medical centres in Winnipeg and one in Brandon if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.
Calgary
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
-
Canada's sports minister tells hockey leaders at summit to 'step up'
Canada's new sports minister isn't ready to laud Hockey Canada on its efforts to change the sport's culture.
-
'Honouring the Children' exhibition features work of a dozen Indigenous artists
Sparrow Artspace is hosting an emotion packed free exhibit at its northeast gallery for the month of September.
Edmonton
-
Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
-
New affordable housing development coming to Holyrood neighbourhood
A parcel of land in the Holyrood neighbourhood will soon be home to Edmonton's newest supportive housing development.
-
1 dead after fire near NAIT
A person was found dead after a fire at a central Edmonton walk-up on Thursday.
Toronto
-
This is how 2 Greenbelt deals went down, according to developers
While no one explicitly told developers that Ontario planned to open up the protected Greenbelt for housing last year, the government telegraphed that message to builders through actions - and silence, the province's integrity commissioner found.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays' radio broadcasters won't be joining the team on the road this season
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of only two MLB teams not to resume in-person broadcasts of road games.
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
St. Laurent Centre temporarily evacuated for 'safety reasons,' Ottawa police say
St. Laurent Centre reopened for shopping Friday afternoon, three hours after Ottawa police said officers were asked to evacuate the mall for "safety reasons."
-
OPP investigating fatal crash on Roger Stevens Drive
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Roger Stevens Drive, between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road, on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Arson suspected to have caused $1M in damage at logging site: Prince George RCMP
An arson investigation has been launched in Prince George after police say three machines were burned beyond repair at a logging site last weekend.
-
B.C's Cantonese speakers advocate for language amid suppression in Hong Kong
Some Metro Vancouver Cantonese speakers say their language's fate is uncertain in Hong Kong, and are urging overseas communities to fight to preserve its survival and growth.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: Number in hospital triples in a month
The number of COVID-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than tripled in the last month, according to the latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Montreal
-
Paid parking will be extended in downtown Montreal starting this November
The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.
-
COVID-19 cases in Quebec hospitals have tripled in the past month
The number of people infected with COVID-19 and staying in Quebec hospitals has tripled in the past month, Health Minister Christian Dubé reported Friday morning.
-
CAQ members say they don't feel dissatisfaction from Quebecers on the ground
CAQ ministers and MNAs interviewed on the sidelines of their caucus meeting Friday say they don't sense any dissatisfaction on the ground, despite a "SOM-Le Soleil" poll showing that nearly half of Quebecers have felt their appreciation for the government decline.
Vancouver Island
-
Hollywood strikes mean millions in lost revenue for Greater Victoria
The group promoting Greater Victoria’s film industry says the ongoing Hollywood writer and actor strikes could mean at least $10 million in lost revenue locally this year.
-
RCMP seek suspect who robbed Parksville show home
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a Parksville show home.
-
Vancouver Island ER doctor inspired by kissing llama named Fabio
Bruce Campana never imagined he would grow up to solicit smooches from a llama named Fabio.
Atlantic
-
Coyote attacks cyclist along Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, says Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a coyote attacked a cyclist who was travelling Cape Breton's Cabot Trail earlier this week.
-
No major changes in Maritime gas prices Friday
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, while gas decreased a fraction of a cent in price in New Brunswick.
-
Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend
Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police investigate attempted murder, suspicious death cases
Detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an apartment on John Street and an an attempted murder case at the waterfront boardwalk.
-
Northern Ont. driver charged after falling asleep at the wheel, crashing
A driver in northern Ontario got a very scary wake-up call after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing their vehicle.
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700K in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charges
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing new terrorism charges.
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.