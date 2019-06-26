

The province is encouraging the public to find out their status on the third annual Provincial HIV Testing Day.

This day serves as a good reminder to the public and health care providers that HIV testing and counseling should be considered at least once every five years in all adults; more frequently based on a person’s risk factors,” Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Denise Werker said. “HIV is manageable and with early diagnosis and treatment, people infected with HIV can have long and productive lives and reduce the risk of transmission to others.”

HIV testing day is June 27, and testing will be available throughout the province.

Click here to find a testing event in your area.