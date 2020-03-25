REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan has limited public and private gatherings to no more than 10 people, effective on Thursday.

Officials are also defining how businesses and other critical services can operate during the pandemic.

Also effective Thursday, some businesses won't be allowed to provide public-facing services. However, they can still operate through an online store or pick-up/delivery services.

Non-allowable services include clothing and shoe stores, flower shops, sporting stores and other retail outlets, along with pawn shops and travel agencies. This is in addition to the services that were ordered to close at the start of the week.

Critical public services can remain open during the pandemic to "prevent supply chain disruption." Critical services include health care workers, law enforcement, first responders, processing and manufacturing companies, transportation, government services, media and construction.

The next provincial update will take place at 2:30 p.m., and will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.