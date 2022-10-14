Province posts over 175 new full-time rural, remote health jobs

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and Ministry of Health posted 125 new, full-time, front-line healthcare positions in rural and remote communities to address staffing shortages.

In addition, over 50 existing part-time positions have been enhanced to full-time. The province said creating and upgrading the positions is a part of its health human resources action plan.

“Bolstering our health care workforce through our aggressive action plan will attract more health care professionals to practice in communities where they are most needed,” Minister of Health Paul Merriman said in a media release. “The creation of more permanent full-time positions will lead to better retention of our health care workforce in these rural and northern areas.”

The positions span 49 communities across the province and include registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses, licensed practical nurses, continuing care aids, medical radiation technologists, medical lab assistants and combined lab and x-ray technicians.

“Following the announcement of the health human resources action plan, the SHA worked directly with its team on the ground at local health facilities to determine what staffing enhancements would help them most,” SHA Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Northcott said. “We are pleased to have the support of the ministry in taking a flexible approach to aligning the new resources with local needs.”

A new, one-time incentive of up to $50,000 is now available. The province hopes it will attract new employees to the targeted positions in rural and remote areas.

“We have heard directly form frontline health care workers that more permanent positions are integral to enhancing health care services across our province,” said Everett Hindley, Minister of Rural and Remote Health. “By offering competitive incentive packages and focusing on key retention practices, we will expand our health care workforce, stabilize health care services and build a stronger health care system ready to meet the needs of a growing province.”

Available jobs are posted at healthcareersinsask.ca.

