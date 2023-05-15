Province records sale of Global Transportation Hub land, former SLGA location

The Government of Saskatchewan is making deals in the realm of real estate, with land at The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) and a former SLGA location both being sold.

A total of 15 acres of land were acquired by a Regina trucking company that plans to build an office and warehouse on the plot.

4Tracks Trucking Ltd. is one of the largest fleets of trucks and trailers in western Canada and employs 350 people.

The company has been in business since 2008 and began by transporting loads of groceries for Loblaws.

It now runs local, Canada wide and United States transport lanes out of the Queen City.

“It will be a transportation company that will actually support the industries within the GTH,” Lori Carr, minister in charge of GTH, told CTV News.

“They’re making an $8 million investment and of that, $3.4 million was for the purchase of the land.”

About two-thirds of the land that the GTH owns has now been sold, with 500 acres remaining for sale, according to the province.

Construction of the new facility is expected to begin this summer. Over 350 acres of land are currently being developed at the GTH. Projects range from the Cargill Canola crushing plant to a SaskPower logistics warehouse project, a news release from the province said.

The government also reported real estate deals on most of its former SLGA buildings.

“We have about four left that are listed publicly at this point in time so the sales have been very successful,” Carr explained.

The government owned 19 of the 34 SLGA buildings closed this spring.

Four properties, Regina South Albert, Saskatoon Idywyld, Assiniboia and Nipawin remain on the market.

Five other properties will be retained by government and repurposed. They include Regina North Albert, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Meadow Lake and Yorkton.

“Ministries have just given that expression of interest and now we’ll delve into that a little further and see if it will actually work for them,” Carr added.

Most of the SLGA buildings sold to date have gone to companies that were successful in winning liquor store licenses.

That means that the majority of locations will likely reopen as liquor stores under private ownership.