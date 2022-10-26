Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech

The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.

The speech was delivered by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty and kicked off the third session of the 29th Legislature on Wednesday afternoon.

PROVINCIAL AUTOMONY

The government will seek to introduce The Saskatchewan First Act, which is said to clearly define the province’s position of “exclusive jurisdiction” over its natural resources and economic future.

“Time and again, Ottawa has done an end run around Saskatchewan’s constitutional jurisdiction over natural resources under the guise of environmental regulation,” the throne speech read.

“It’s time for Saskatchewan to draw the line and defend that line.”

The act would be followed by an amendment to the province’s constitution, outlining the exclusive jurisdiction.

The provincial government also seeks to maintain greater control over immigration as well as introduce legislation that would allow the province to collect its own corporate income tax.

HEALTHCARE EXPANSION

The provincial government’s recently announced Health and Human Resources Action Plan was outlined in the throne speech.

The plan seeks to add over 1,000 healthcare professionals to Saskatchewan’s healthcare system.

The $60 million initiative will focus on incentivizing hard to recruit positions in rural and remote areas while expanding the number of healthcare workers by accelerating training and recruiting workers internationally, with a focus on the Philippines.

Other initiatives include increasing surgical capacities and addressing backlogs across Saskatchewan.

A new, in-patient joint replacement facility in Regina is set to open in 2023. The government has also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation for a new Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre.

“Revenues from our strong and growing economy will continue to be invested in more surgeries, more health care professionals, better mental health and addictions services, new health facilities and many other key health care priorities,” the throne speech read.

LAW ENFORCMENT AND SAFETY

The speech included a moment of silence for those lost during the tragic stabbings at James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 4, 2022.

“The recent shocking and tragic events at James Smith Cree Nation and the Village of Weldon underscore that more needs to be done to protect Saskatchewan people,” Mirasty said during the speech.

The Government of Saskatchewan intends to establish a “Saskatchewan Marshalls Service.”

The service is set to support the Saskatchewan RCMP and other police forces in the province in order to “enhance law enforcement across Saskatchewan.”

In addition, the province also outlined the expansion of Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Teams in Saskatchewan.

“There are understandable public safety concerns in Saskatchewan’s First Nations communities,” the speech read.

“My government is now consulting on ways to develop responsive, community-based policing models that meet the needs of First Nations communities.”

Part of the approach, the government revealed, is continuing discussions with the federal government and Prince Albert Grand Council regarding the creation of self administered First Nations police services.

INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION

Education investment was another focus of the provincial government’s Speech from the Throne.

Along with continued work on 15 new schools across the province, the province plans to create 200 educational assistant positions to support learning in the classroom.

Outside of the physical classrooms, the provincial government is continuing work towards a centralized online learning model.

“This new model will improve learning opportunities for all Saskatchewan students, the speech outlined.

“Allowing students to enroll in all courses offered in our province, regardless of where they live."