REGINA -- After four hours of deliberation, the jury in the Geoff Morris inquest reached their verdict confirming the date, location, cause of death and manner of death, which they ruled to be suicide.

The jury concluded Geoff Morris died at 7:21 a.m. on May 4, 2019 in an apartment on Halifax St. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

They provided four recommendations to the Regina Police Service (RPS), as well as a couple for the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and the non-commissioned officers.

They recommended a psychologist always arrive to the scene with the Crisis Negotiation Team, police create a list of on-call psychologists, the team wear body cams and keep an audio recording device on a lanyard or in a holster and make a formal policy to always use a full team compliment.

A full team for the CNT is five, not including the recommended psychologist.

Secondly, it was recommended all non-commissioned officers have body cams when called to a scene as a supervisor.

Having an emergency list of elders willing to attend either in person or via digital communication was part of recommendation number three. It was also suggested that RPS change and review training policies for de-escalation strategies, crisis intervention and addiction/psychosis strategy to allow for annual training specific to mental health crisis intervention.

The jury also stated these trainings options should be formalized with certifications.

Lastly, they recommended the RPS make ear pieces be part of the uniform kit and develop strategies to bring public awareness to mental health options, such as the mental health warrant.

FINAL TESTIMONIES

Testimonies from witnesses wrapped up Wednesday at day three of the inquest.

According to the Regina Police Service, Morris was found armed with two knives and holding a woman hostage. Police said one of the officers who responded to the call shot Morris and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Andreea Nistor, a forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan Coroner Service, was the first to take the stand on Wednesday.

She conducted the autopsy on Morris on May 6, 2019 and concluded cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Staff Sgt. Guy Criddle and Sgt. Todd Jerome testified as the sergeants on scene that morning.

Sgt. Criddle said he knew of Morris as a gang member and was “quite concerned” as “gang members are synonymous with violence.”

Criddle said he and Jerome cleared some officers from the apartment after arriving, an action Jerome said to have seemed to deescalate Morris temporarily.

“I think we had every possible option we could,” said Jerome, noting the less lethal shot gun, tasers, service pistols, crisis negotiators and carbine in the apartment.

“I’ve never been to a call like that in my 21 years,” said Jerome.

Jerome also said he offered a cigarette to Morris if the female victim could come grab it, but said Morris wouldn’t let her go.

Criddle said Morris gave him permission to remove his young son from the neighbouring bedroom.

After being in the room and conversing with one of the crisis negotiators, Criddle said he had come to the decision the shot needed to be made to save the victim.

He said it was an “extremely difficult” decision to make, adding he will live with that guilt forever.

“I probably should’ve carried that burden, because I had already decided to take that shot,” said Criddle.

He said Cpl. Devon Sterling, who took the fatal shot, was in a better position and had a better weapon to make the shot. Criddle said he didn’t order Sterling to shoot Morris, but he told Sterling he had to make the choice.

“Corporal Sterling saved a life that day and no one will ever convince me different,” he said.

Two other witnesses, the woman Morris was holding hostage and a second woman from the apartment that morning, were scheduled to testify Wednesday.

Counsel said it was unable to locate the two women to serve them. Statements from each woman prepared as part of the investigation were entered as an exhibit and provided to the jury.