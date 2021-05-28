REGINA -- The midway rides and concerts will be returning to Evraz Place this summer as the Queen City Ex is set to return.

According to Evraz Place, with North American Midways heading to Canada for the Calgary Stampede, the Regina facility is planning for the return of rides this summer as well.

Dates haven’t been confirmed as of yet.

The traditional summer exhibition was cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Evraz Place has been used a testing and vaccination site for the virus over the past year.

More to come…