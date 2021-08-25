Advertisement
Queen City Ex upgrading security measures
Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021 11:32AM CST
REGINA -- Security measures will be increased for the second weekend of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX).
Regina Exhibition Association Limited announced there will be metal detection screening at all QCX gates. All bags will also be searched upon entry.
REAL also released a new list of prohibited items including:
- Outside alcohol
- Non-prescription drugs
- Any object in security's opinion that may be used as a weapon, including all knives.
- Aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, silly string)
- Skateboards, roller skates or Heely's shoes
- Signs which obstruct stadium pageantry or signage
- Whistles, electronic noisemakers, or compressed air horns
- Laser pointers/pens
- Poles or sticks (including selfie-sticks and flag poles)
- Obscene or indecent signs or clothing (at the discretion of security)
- Glass bottles, cans, or jars
- Pets except for service animals
- Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, or advertisements
REAL said guests should report any suspicious activity to the nearest security officer or guest services.
Earlier this week, two teenagers were charged with possession of a weapon and mischief following a bear mace incident at the Queen City Ex.