Rain, snow and high winds forecasted for southern Sask.: Environment Canada

Environment Canada warned residents in southern Saskatchewan to brace for rapidly changing weather ahead of the arrival of an ‘Alberta Clipper’ storm system.

According to Environment Canada, those in the Queen City should expect rapidly changing weather conditions over the weekend in the form of rain turning into snow and quickly falling temperatures.

The same conditions are forecasted for much of southern Sask.

Hazardous travel conditions are forecast from Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) to Sunday. This is mainly due to “significantly reduced visibility” in falling and blowing snow.

Icy conditions are also set to take effect as temperatures rapidly drop by Sunday morning.

The weather for southern Sask. is set to improve throughout Sunday as winds ease and snow tapers off.

However, surface conditions are likely to remain a concern as temperatures continue to fall on Sunday.

Weather reports are stating a clipper system is expected to cross southern Sask. starting Saturday afternoon. The system will bring treacherous travel conditions due to rapidly changing weather with strong winds, rain developing into snow + quickly falling temperatures. — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) November 4, 2022

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), an ‘Alberta Clipper’ is the name given to a fast moving, low pressure system that travels southeast from Alberta through the prairies, into the American Midwest before arriving in the Great Lakes region.

In response to the clipper system, winter storm and snowfall warnings were issued for much of north central Sask. on November 5.

The City of Saskatoon and Prince Albert, as well as dozens of other communities, received warnings due to the fast moving, low pressure system.

Contrary to the majority of southern Saskatchewan, the Maple Creek and Cypress Hills areas were put under a wind warning on Saturday instead of a special weather advisory.

Wind gusts of 90 kilometres an hour were expected in the area due to the storm, Environment Canada explained.

Another storm system is set to enter the province early next week, bringing another wave of snow to regions across Saskatchewan.

Latest road conditions in the province can be found on the Highway Hotline.