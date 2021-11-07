Rams close out regular season with loss to Manitoba

REGINA -

The University of Regina Rams finished the regular season with a 1-5 record after losing to the Manitoba Bisons on Saturday.

The Rams offence stalled as the Bisons held the rams to a single field goal in a 22-3 win at Mosaic Stadium. Only one touchdown was scored in the entire game, coming late in the third quarter. Manitoba quarterback Jackson Tachinski plunged ahead for a one-yard major. Bison's kicker Cole Sabourin was busy, hitting four field goals in the contest.

The Rams, who were battling a host of injuries at the quarterback spot, started Bryce Welter. He was the number five quarterback on Regina’s depth chart to start the season but was given the reigns to the team’s offence with starter Josh Donnelly. Back-ups Sawyer Buettner and Bryden O’Flaherty were out. Welter connected on 13 of 22 passes for 116 yards and completed a 46-yard pass to D’Sean Mimbs. Mimbs emerged as a major receiving threat this season for the Rams.

This was the first season for interim-head coach Mark McConkey at the helm, who received a passing grade from many in the university football community with his work this season.

Manitoba will face Alberta in the Canada West Semi next weekend.