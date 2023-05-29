RCMP at scene of serious collision near Weyburn, Sask.
Weyburn and Fillmore RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 13 about 16 kilometres east of Weyburn.
Traffic is being re-routed and drivers are asked to plan alternate routes, according to a release from RCMP.
Local paramedics and fire department are at the site alongside RCMP.
More information will be provided once it is available…
