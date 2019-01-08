

CTV Regina





The RCMP has identified a man found dead on Highway 1 near Maple Creek on Saturday morning.

Police say the victim is a 58-year-old man from Metcalfe, Ont. They have not released the man’s name.

Officers were called to the highway early Friday morning. The man was found in a ditch on the southern edge of the eastbound lane. Police believe he may have died after being hit by a passing vehicle.

The RCMP is looking for information into the man’s death. Police say they believe the man was hit between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information or who may have seen a vehicle with noticeable damage travelling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 during those hours is asked to come forward.