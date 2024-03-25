RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.

RCMP’s Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.

According to an update released Monday evening, Melville RCMP received the wellness check request at 6:05 p.m. on March 24.

Officers travelled to the property where they discovered the bodies of four adults inside the residence.

The deaths are being considered suspicious and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes have taken carriage of the investigation in collaboration with the province’s coroners service.

“Initial investigation indicates that there is no imminent risk to public safety,” the update read. “Should this change and a public safety risk is identified, Saskatchewan RCMP will notify the public immediately.”

Saskatchewan RCMP first notified residents of an increased police presence near the village at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Residents were asked to avoid areas where officers were present and to follow any police direction provided.

The village of Neudorf is located about 143 kilometres northeast of Regina.