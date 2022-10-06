RCMP to provide update on Sask. mass stabbing investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP is scheduled to provide an update on its investigation into the stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Thursday afternoon.

In an advisory, RCMP said Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, will speak at a press conference at 2 p.m. CTV News will stream the event live. Watch the stream in the video player above.

The Sept. 4 mass stabbing left 10 dead and 18 injured. The suspects, brothers Myles and Damien Sanderson are both dead.

Damien's body was found in a grassy area on James Smith Cree Nation on Sept. 5. Police do not believe his fatal injuries were self-inflicted.

Myles Sanderson died in police custody after going into medical distress shortly after his arrest on Sept. 7.

More details to come…

With files from CTV News Saskatoon’s Josh Lynn