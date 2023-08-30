'Ready to go': Dolegala prepares for Labour Day Classic Start following first CFL win

Jake Dolegala will be the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback again this week following his week 11 performance that brought the Riders to a 34-29 victory over the Lions.

“Excited to be back out here, obviously it’s a big week. The guys are back in the building and ready to go,” said Dolegala at the team’s first practice on Wednesday following their bye-week.

“I enjoyed the bye-week but I’m sure happy to be back, anytime you can get more reps you feel better,” he said about being named the starter for a second consecutive game.

Feedback from Riders head coach Craig Dickenson was high following practice on Wednesday.

“I haven’t [noticed any change yet], but I’ll keep watching him,” he said.

“He’s a confident guy to begin with. So I think his confidence has always been high. Maybe a little more confident after a good first game, but I’ll keep an eye on him as the week goes on.”

Dolegala was asked about the excitement following the victory almost two weeks ago but was adamant that is in the rear-view mirror as he prepares for this week.

“I leave that to my family. They’re the ones that get excited about it,” he said.

But his teammates and coach did take notice.

“I just felt like he saw the field well. He was quick with his decision making and he was pretty accurate. When he had to throw it in tight windows, he did it. So it was a good start for him,” said Dickenson.

“Obviously Jake had a big game last game and we are going to keep building on that this week,” said receiver, Samuel Emilus.

“It was a big win for him I think it was a confidence booster for him and I’m excited for the guy,” said fellow receiver, Jerreth Sterns.

Dolegala was 19 for 28 with no interceptions in his first Canadian Football League (CFL) victory as a starter. On Wednesday he spent practice working on areas he felt he needed to improve.

“[Working on] just a couple of accuracy stuff. You know, couple of easy ones I missed during the game. I was working on those today with a couple of guys but for the most part, I feel good. My body feels good, so just ready to go,” he shared.

He also knows what is at stake this week as the Riders prepare to take on not only one of the best team’s in the league but their biggest rivals, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic.

“Obviously I was here last year and just the pure exciting and joy from fans, it’s just so electric in the stadium so I’m really pumped,” Dolegala said.

Dickenson was also asked about quarterback Mason Fine’s status by reporters on Wednesday and shared some good news.

“[He’s progressing] good,” he said. “He won’t be ready for sure this week but he’s progressing and we’re optimistic that we’ll get him back before long.”