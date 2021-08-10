REGINA -- Regina city council is scheduled to discuss a number of topics at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, including a conversion therapy bylaw, Ring Road train tracks relocation and water fluoridation.

CONVERSION THERAPY

The third reading of the prohibited businesses bylaw, which would ban conversion therapy, is scheduled for Wednesday.

At July’s meeting, council sent the bylaw to a third reading after hearing from nearly 30 delegates on the issue.

Following that meeting, Mayor Sandra Masters said pushing the third reading essentially put a pause on the process. She added there will be no vote at the upcoming meeting and it will be passed.

“This bylaw is enacted with the objective of denouncing conversion therapy and protecting persons of all ages from all forms of conversion therapy in the city of Regina,” an abstract from the bylaw reads. “City council has determined that a prohibition on conversion therapy in the city is necessary to accomplish this objective and is supported by scientific evidence.”

RING ROAD TRACKS

Council will also review plans to potentially relocate the railway tracks on Ring Road.

The Regina Planning Commission is recommending the city engage with consulting and professional engineering services for the Ring Road grade crossing relocation initiative. It also recommends the city negotiate, award and approve an agreement between the city and the highest ranked proponent of a public procurement process.

A report already conducted by administration said $2 million has been set aside for the preliminary design work.

WATER FLUORIDATION

Almost all city councillors and the mayor have already signed a motion for a water fluoridation program in the city.

On Wednesday, city council will direct administration to adopt a program of community water fluoridation, which dental professionals say helps reduce dental decay without being harmful. The program will be similar to what Moose Jaw and other cities currently have in place and will be in accordance with norms established by Health Canada.

Council is recommended to approve the program to start once upgrades to the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant are complete.

OTHER ITEMS

A new capital reserve called the Mâmawêyatitân Reserve will also be discussed on Wednesday. The city’s executive committee is recommending city council to approve the fund, which would support the long-term preservation of the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.

The recommendation says in order to fund it, $98,000 per year will be transferred from the operating budget of the centre to the reserve.

City council will also look at a proposal to allow the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to enter a sublease with YQR Distilleries Ltd., which would allow the company to use a portion of the city owned property.

Executive committee recommends the city to consent to the agreement. YQR Distilleries Ltd. would operate in what is known as the Agribition Building.