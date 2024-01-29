Regina expanding traffic program following 170 vehicle-pedestrian collisions in 2023

Regina is expanding its red light safety program to include rolling right turns – in an effort to improve pedestrian safety and reduce right turn collisions.

The expansion will include cameras at the same three intersections in the city where the program currently exists: Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive, Albert Street and Parliament Avenue, and at Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

The city says rolling right turns at red lights poses a significant safety risk, especially for vulnerable road users.

“Drivers can protect pedestrians and cyclists by making a full stop before turning right at all red lights and stop signs,” Director of Roadways and Transportation Chris Warren explained.

The program was created to help change driver behaviour in the city through targeted enforcement.

Beginning Feb. 1, drivers who fail to stop at a red light before turning will be issued a warning notice. Starting April 1, enforcement will begin issuing $230 tickets for the infraction.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS) Traffic Unit – the city saw 170 collisions between vehicles and pedestrians in 2023.

Seven resulted in fatalities.

The city claims the red light safety program has reduced collisions at most camera locations.

The new initiative will be complemented by an education campaign.