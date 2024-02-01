Regina Food Bank shows off new downtown facility

A space in downtown Regina is about to be Canada’s first at-scale choice model food bank, thanks to a $1,000,000 investment from The Mosaic Company.

This community food hub is different in the sense that it operates similarly to a grocery store for registered food bank users at a scheduled time.

Meaning that those accessing the food bank have more choice in the food they bring home.

“Our goal is to get food to people who need it where they need it, this is a huge step but it won’t be replacing any other service. It’s an augmentation of the work we’re already doing,” Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey told CTV News.

“Choice as I was saying, is part of the empowerment and provides a lot more dignity than somebody just going and getting a box of food, Mosaic President and CEO Bruce Bodine explained.

“To be able to actually shop for what you need and what your deity needs are is actually quite empowering and lifting for those that are in need the most.”

This first-of-its kind facility will be in addition to the current Regina Food Bank location on Winnipeg Street which will remain open.

“Frankly, just goes to show that we are innovative, we have great partnerships with industry, and we may be small in numbers as a province but we’re pretty mighty when it comes to executing on neat things,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

The Regina food bank feeds over 15,000 people a month, making it the largest food security organization in Southern Saskatchewan.

One of the intentions with the new facility is making access to food banks a less intimidating process.

“Just doing that, it many not even be a stigma thing, it may just be an access thing and improving that access to food,” Bailey explained.

“So while we don’t hope for more food insecure people, we hope to increase accessibility to our services for those who are experiencing food insecurity.”

There is currently no set opening date for the new facility. However, organizers expressed that they want it operational as soon as possible and are anticipating the official opening to be this summer.