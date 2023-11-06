REGINA
Regina

    • Regina home sales up in October, despite below average availability: report

    Inventory concerns are persisting in Regina as housing stocks continued to fall to 30 per cent below the 10 year average, a report from Sask. Realtors Association says.

    Home sales in the Queen City continued to be at a record high with 312 in October. The sales marked a year-over-year increase of 24 per cent and 29 per cent more than 10-year trends.

    A total of 389 new listings were recorded during the month – leaving Regina below three months of supply yet again with an inventory of 919 homes.

    “The more affordable segment of the market continues to be extremely competitive,” a news release from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) read.

    The benchmark price of a Regina home was reported to be $308,500 in October – falling just $200 from September and 1.2 per cent from October of last year.

    Residential sales were highest in the $200,000 to $299,999 price range, followed by the $300,000 to $399,999 metric.

    Residential sales in Regina have totaled 3,019 homes so far in 2023.

     

