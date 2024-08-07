Regina hosted some of its strongest summer sales ever recorded, realtors' report shows

More of the same for Regina’s housing market in July – as above average sales continue to promote scarcity and rising costs in Saskatchewan’s capital.

The Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA) laid out the statistics in its monthly report.

The Queen City reported 381 sales against 537 new listings in the month of July. This represents a 10 per cent year-over-year gain and 26 per cent above long-term, 10 year trends.

Strong sales in July contributed to a 16 per-cent gain in year-to-date sales. According to the SRA, sales in July are among the highest levels reported in the city at this point of the year.

With strong sales comes inventory concerns. Those worries have not changed, with an inventory of 821 dwellings reported in July. The figure is more than 43 per cent below 10 year trends.

Regina’s benchmark price for the month of July was listed as $318,400 – up $300 or 0.5 per cent from July of 2023.

The majority of sales over the month occurred in the $200,000 to $299,000 range.

"Strong housing demand continues to support above-average monthly sales levels, preventing any significant inventory relief in many markets across the province," SRA CEO, Chris Guérette said in the report.

“Limited supply choice, specifically in the more affordable segment of the market, is likely preventing even stronger sales activity in our province.”