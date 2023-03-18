Regina hosts Saskatchewan Provincial Cheerleading Championships

For its 18th iteration, Regina hosted the annual Saskatchewan Provincial Cheerleading Championships.

Over 1,000 athletes from across the province travelled to Regina’s Conexus Arts Centre on Saturday for the capstone competition of the 2022-23 cheerleading season.

Participants ranging from 3-years-old to adult were included in the day long spectacle.

Competitions included five Cheer Canada Divisions along with two specialty divisions.

Performances run from 10 a.m. till 8:30 p.m.