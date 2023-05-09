Regina Humane Society gifted $500K in fundraising effort

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is getting a $500K boost in its fundraising efforts to build a new animal community centre.

A total of $500K from Dream, a real estate company headquartered in Toronto, is helping RHS reach its $15 million goal.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for this incredibly generous gift from Dream,” Lisa Koch, Executive Director of RHS, said in a news release.

“We are honoured to receive this donation and look forward to sharing the Dream Dog Play Park at the Animal Community Centre with the community when it opens later this fall.”

The plan for a new $28 million Animal Community Centre was announced in May of 2022.

The new centre will be located in Harbour Landing.

“The Animal Community Centre will not only be the best place to adopt a pet, but it will also be the place to learn about, engage with and celebrate animals.”