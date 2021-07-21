REGINA -- A Regina man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a taxi with a passenger in the back seat.

On Tuesday, Regina police were called to the area of 12th Avenue and Winnipeg Street for a reported stolen vehicle. An investigation by police concluded that the cab was dropping off a passenger, and as the driver got out of the vehicle to assist the passenger, the suspect approached. The suspect got into the driver's seat and drove away with the passenger still inside. The taxi hit a tree after a short distance and the suspect ran away on foot.

No one was injured in the incident. A 30-year-old man is charged with robbery. He is also charged with mischief under $5,000, related to another incident on the same day.

He appears in court on Wednesday afternoon.