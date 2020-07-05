REGINA -- Regina police have charged a man with firing a gun and unlawfully entering a home.

Police said Sunday the charges stem from an incident in May, when officers responded to gunshot reports in the 3500 block of 5 Avenue.

At the time, officers determined one man, 22, fired a gun after having a verbal argument with two other men. All the other men left the scene before police arrived, police said.

On Saturday, officers located the 22-year-old man in the 100 block of Procter Place. The man ran from police and unlawfully entered a residence, where he was later arrested.

The man faces charges of: