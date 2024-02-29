Regina man facing charges after allegedly stealing truck, evading police

REGINA
    A Regina man is facing several charges after allegedly committing a break-in and stealing a truck earlier in the week.

    On Feb. 27 at around 10:40 p.m., officers patrolling the area of 6th Avenue and Queen Street observed a truck that reportedly evaded police the night prior.

    According to a Regina police news release, the truck had been reported stolen from a business on the 1800 block of Angus Street.

    After spotting the suspect, officers tracked the stolen vehicle to a home on the 1000 block of Princess Street.

    A Regina police canine team arrived in the area and tracked the suspect to a home on the same block.

    The suspect was found inside the home and arrested without further incident.

    A 39-year-old Regina man faces five charges including breaking and entering, identity fraud with the intent to avoid arrest, two counts of possession of stolen property and breach of conditional sentence.

    The accused made his first appearance on his charges in provincial court on Wednesday.

