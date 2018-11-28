

CTV Regina





A 45-year-old Regina man has died after a single vehicle crash on Highway 1 about eight kilometres west of the city on Tuesday night.

Police say the vehicle left the road near the Grand Coulee access point, but have not released any further details about the crash. The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Traffic was restricted for several hours on Highway 1, but has now reopened.

Police say road conditons were a factor in the crash.