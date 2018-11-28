Regina man killed in crash west of Regina on Tuesday night
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:10AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 12:13PM CST
A 45-year-old Regina man has died after a single vehicle crash on Highway 1 about eight kilometres west of the city on Tuesday night.
Police say the vehicle left the road near the Grand Coulee access point, but have not released any further details about the crash. The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Traffic was restricted for several hours on Highway 1, but has now reopened.
Police say road conditons were a factor in the crash.