Regina man uses love of carving and games to create unique treasure hunt

A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.

Cedric Devalaud is a second generation carpenter and the owner of Ludoland, a shop which specializes in wood carved items.

Since July, he has been creating miniature sculptures and hiding them throughout the park. Ludoland has been posting hints and clues to where the prizes are placed.

The search has already gained attention with many people spending hours decoding the clues at the park.

One of the carvings that was placed in Wascana Park. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“I hear of people who have been trying to solve the hints every day. A lot of them are contacting us,” Delavaud said.

Jennifer Eliason and her family found the first hidden carving. She said the activity has brought them closer together.

“It’s allowed us to spend time outdoors together. We have gotten to learn a lot more things that we didn’t know about Wascana Park,” she said.

Some of the wood carvings that Cedric Devalaud created. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Eliason added her family has spent more time in Wascana Park over the last two months than the previous 15 years.

For their find, they were offered a choice. A $50 dollar gift card to use at a local business or keep the carving. They chose to keep the carving. Now, they hide it in their community garden and have their own treasure hunts.

The Eliason Family found the first wood carving in Wascana Park. Jennifer and Trent Eliason, with sons Edward, age 6 and Joel age 4. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

On Wednesday evening, Devalaud went to hide the latest carving and by the next morning, it was already discovered.

Devalaud is passing on his skills to his son Damion with the hope of keeping the love of wood carving and creativity going for the next generation. They plan to continue the weekly treasure hunts until at least the first snowfall.

“We’re trying to think about another game we can set up during the winter. As long as people enjoy it, I think we’ll keep doing it,” he said.