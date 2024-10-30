Regina Mayor Sandra Masters unveils re-election campaign platform

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters released her re-election campaign platform on Wednesday, as she vies for a second term.

As part of her platform, Masters plans to build on achievements made throughout her last four years as mayor.

Her vision includes focusing on building safer communities, financial accountability and transparency, improved city infrastructure, and people and jobs.

To build safer communities, Masters plans to enhance law enforcement and compassionate outreach, prioritize repairs and investments in different neighbourhoods, and collaborate for community well-being.

Elements of that plan include a dedicated downtown police patrol team, expansion of Regina’s Street Team, prioritizing sidewalk repairs around hospitals, schools and senior multi-family residences as well as continuing to advocate for more supportive housing units, shelter spaces and mental health and addiction centre spaces.

To increase financial accountability and transparency, Masters plans to improve financial reporting and accountability to city council and the public, protect infrastructure and assets, and increase the ability to maximize value for every taxpayer dollar spent.

Masters vows to create public online financial dashboard to report on key performance indicators for infrastructure investments, programming and operational efficiencies as part of the approach.

To improve city infrastructure, Masters plans to secure financing from other levels of government and private enterprises, expand infrastructure renewal planning for major projects, and extend road construction hours.

To improve quality of life and jobs for people, Masters plans to improve the resident and business experience, focus on economic growth to expand the city’s tax base and create new jobs, as well as invest in vibrant public spaces.

Masters was first elected as mayor of Regina in 2020, succeeding incumbent Michael Fougere.

As part of her 2020 platform, she promised to create an anti-poverty strategy. She also planned to improve city operations by increasing accountability for city operations, build a safe community, attract investment to the city, and improve Indigenous relations.

Regina’s municipal election is set for Nov. 13.

-More details to come.