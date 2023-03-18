Regina Pats clinch playoff spot with win over Moose Jaw Warriors

Following a tough loss against the Moose Jaw Warriors to start the weekend, the Pats rallied and secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2018.

Celebrations were in order Saturday night at Moose Jaw’s Mosaic Place as the Pats recorded a 7-3 victory against the Warriors.

The Regina club put in some impressive numbers for the weekend matchup, scoring three unanswered goals in the first period.

The Pats did not once lose the initiative, staying ahead throughout the entire contest.

Centre Connor Bedard again put up some impressive stats, recording another five point game with three goals and two assists.

Braxton Whitehead (one goal, two assists), Parker Berge (one goal, one assist), Riley Ginnell and Zack Stringer rounded out the scoring for Regina.

The dominating performance came after a gutting 9-5 loss against the Warriors at the Brandt Centre on Friday.

Despite the loss, Connor Bedard scored his 10th career hat trick, with the remaining goals coming from Riley Ginnell and Alexander Suzdalev.

With Saturday’s victory, the Pats season record improved to 33-28, ranking sixth in the eastern conference behind Lethbridge, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Red Deer, and Winnipeg.

The Pats finish their three games in three days tonight when they faceoff against the Saskatoon Blades. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the SaskTel Centre.