Regina Police investigating military monument vandalism

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating potential vandalism to military plaques surrounding the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

The Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) has put up 30 pedestals highlighting Canada’s wide-ranging involvement in various world conflicts.

“This is the central place in the province where these stories are being told,” RUSI Vice President Harvey Linnen told CTV News.

Linnen said the organization was notified of the damage which saw four of the pedestals’ ceramic plaques broken or completely removed.

“Replacing them will be expensive,” he went on to say. “It won’t be nearly as attractive and cost us as much as a whole new pedestal.”

“They were meant to last a long time,” Linnen added.

In an email to CTV News, RPS says they are investigating the reported vandalism. However, they have made no arrests.

Linnen stressed the importance of remembering what Veterans have done for Saskatchewan.

“We need to remember them, what they did and show respect,” he said. “They need to be honoured for what they did.”