REGINA
Regina

    • Regina Police investigating military monument vandalism

    Share

    The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating potential vandalism to military plaques surrounding the Cenotaph in Victoria Park.

    The Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) has put up 30 pedestals highlighting Canada’s wide-ranging involvement in various world conflicts.

    “This is the central place in the province where these stories are being told,” RUSI Vice President Harvey Linnen told CTV News.

    Linnen said the organization was notified of the damage which saw four of the pedestals’ ceramic plaques broken or completely removed.

    “Replacing them will be expensive,” he went on to say. “It won’t be nearly as attractive and cost us as much as a whole new pedestal.”

    “They were meant to last a long time,” Linnen added.

    In an email to CTV News, RPS says they are investigating the reported vandalism. However, they have made no arrests.

    Linnen stressed the importance of remembering what Veterans have done for Saskatchewan.

    “We need to remember them, what they did and show respect,” he said. “They need to be honoured for what they did.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News