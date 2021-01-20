REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has issued its 11th ticket under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for breach of the Public Health Orders on COVID-19.

Police said they received a complaint on Jan. 14 that a woman at a home in the 800 block of Elphinstone St. had a guest over, despite the fact she had tested positive for COVID-19.

RPS said the officers followed necessary protection protocols and confirmed the woman’s health status.

Police found another woman in the house who was asked to leave.

After further investigation, police said they issued a ticket to the 42-year-old woman on Wednesday.