Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 10th Avenue and Park Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. after it was reported that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police and EMS arrived at the scene and assisted the woman who was hit. She was transported to hospital suffering from injuries which appeared to be non-life-threatening, an RPS news release outlined.

Police have determined that the victim was struck by a silver truck which fled the scene travelling northbound on Park Street.

RPS is looking for eyewitnesses, security camera footage or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact RPS or Crime Stoppers.

“The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter,” the release read.