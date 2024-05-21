Regina police operation concludes on portion of Garnet Street

Regina police say an operation on the 1200 block of Garnet Street concluded around 8:45 Tuesday night

Those in the area were being asked to shelter in place, Regina police said in an advisory.

A CTV News reporter in the area witnessed 11 police vehicles at the scene and at least one canine officer along with a police dog.

A SWAT type armoured vehicle also arrived on the scene once the initial operation had already begun.

Regina Police's SWAT team is also now on the scene. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)

The armoured truck proceeded to drive onto the front lawn of a home in the area while SWAT team members followed close behind.

A battering ram was used to smash out several front windows of the home, according to reports from the scene.

CTV News witnessed one person being led away from the scene in handcuffs – while tactical team members continued to watch the home.

At one point, SWAT members donned gas masks and flew a drone towards the home and through the windows previously broken by the battering ram.

Two loud bangs were heard sometime later. As of 6:25 p.m., officers remained at the scene.

Regina police later posted online that the operation had concluded around 8:45 p.m.

The armoured truck and SWAT members approached a home on the 1200 block of Garnet Street. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)