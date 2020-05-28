Regina Red Sox season cancelled amid COVID-19
Published Thursday, May 28, 2020 1:20PM CST
An empty Currie Field is seen in this file photo. (Claire Hanna/CTV News)
REGINA -- The Regina Red Sox season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Western Canadian Baseball League, where the Red Sox play, announced this week that its board voted unanimously to cancel the whole season.
The league said the decision was made to keep its staff and players safe, along with any fans coming to the games.
The Red Sox lost the 2019 championship after they were swept by the Okotoks Dawgs.