REGINA -- The Regina Red Sox season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 Forces cancellation of WCBL 2020 Season! Read full press release! https://t.co/dO45kdEPUK pic.twitter.com/iiyNfspUSP — Regina Red Sox (@ReginaRedSox) May 28, 2020

The Western Canadian Baseball League, where the Red Sox play, announced this week that its board voted unanimously to cancel the whole season.

The 2020 Western Canadian Baseball League season has officially been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ERIiGnwMWJ — The WCBL (@wcbleague) May 28, 2020

The league said the decision was made to keep its staff and players safe, along with any fans coming to the games.

The Red Sox lost the 2019 championship after they were swept by the Okotoks Dawgs.