Regina's affordable housing project to be led by North Central Family Centre
The City of Regina selected the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) as their partner to lead the delivery and operation of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) project, that was announced in December, 2022.
The project proposed by the NCFC is the development of a 30-unit, multi-family residential building in North Central, according to a media release from the City of Regina.
“This project is more than a building, it's about community pride, connection, inclusion, sharing and hope and will serve as a model for future housing growth," Kim Wenger, executive director of the NCFC said in the release.
The city is working with NCFC to submit a proposal to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) by March 15.
Once it is approved, the project must be completed in 18 months, which is anticipated to be in late 2024, according to the city.
“Developing new affordable housing will improve community safety and wellbeing for residents and contribute to revitalizing this neighbourhood,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in the release.
Regina was one of 41 municipalities chosen by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son
The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.
Lawyers representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers sued over negligence claim
The former treasurer of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters' fundraising arm claims in court convoy lawyers didn't warn him of the legal risks.
Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference
Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.
New details emerge into when Canada knew about Chinese spy balloon
The Canadian government's transportation department learned about the suspected Chinese spy balloon two days before it became headline news.
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
Japan just found 7,000 islands it didn't know it had
Japan has recounted its islands -- and discovered it has 7,000 more than it previously thought.
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
How a 'supremacist' political ideology from India is said to be gaining influence in Canada
A new report purports to shine a light on how Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu nationalist movement, has become entrenched in influential circles in the Indian diaspora in Canada and how politicians at all levels have been drawn into its sphere.
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says he was forced into remote church-run 'detention centre' as a teen
Mark Drapak vividly remembers the terror of being taken away from his family as a child to work at a remote bible training centre.
-
Saskatoon eyes new White Buffalo development as future city-centre recreation facility
Saskatoon is looking to develop a new city centre recreation facility, according to administration.
-
City of Saskatoon says over 100,000 truckloads of snow removed from streets
The City of Saskatoon says it removed over 100,000 truckloads of snow from roads.
Winnipeg
-
More details shared about patient death at Winnipeg hospital
Administration at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg said a patient that died in the emergency department this week was brought there by ambulance, and the department was dealing with a large number of patients at the time
-
Two teens dead after being found outside on northern Manitoba First Nation
Two 14-year-old girls are dead after being found outside of a home on a northern Manitoba First Nation on Wednesday.
-
'It's scary': Manitoba experiencing testosterone shortage
Pharmacies are struggling to fulfill testosterone prescriptions, a concern for Manitobans who depend on it.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in murder of Calgary woman Judy Maerz – against a previously convicted killer
Calgary police have laid charges in connection with last month's murder of Judy Maerz, against a man previously convicted of a 2009 homicide.
-
TV, film industry hopeful tax-credit boost will 'Keep Alberta Rolling!'
Making movies and television shows in Alberta might be even more appealing now, thanks to the latest provincial budget.
-
Virtual reality goggles used to help online students learn at Calgary's Rundle Studio
The old one-room school on the Prairies hosted a single teacher providing lessons for many children in various grades, all gathered under one roof...
Edmonton
-
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting at funicular
The police incident around the funicular Thursday afternoon was connected to an officer-involved shooting, CTV News has learned.
-
Old Strathcona business owners and residents weigh in on Whyte Ave redesign
The City of Edmonton held a drop-in event Thursday night to discuss changes to public spaces in Old Strathcona and get feedback from the community.
-
Nordstrom closing all of its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman must pay back more than $3K after losing debit card, RBC says
An Ontario woman has been told by RBC that she is responsible for paying off more than $3,000 taken from her account last fall.
-
Warnings issued as 'hazardous' Ontario storm threatens to dump 25 cm of snow
Another blast of winter weather will dump up to 25 centimetres of snow in southern Ontario and disrupt weekend travel plans.
-
Nordstrom closing stores in Toronto, winds down Canadian operations
Nordstrom has announced it is closing its Canadian stores, including its flagship Toronto location, cutting 2,500 jobs in the process.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nordstrom closing stores in Ottawa as it winds down Canadian operations
The Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre and the Nordstrom Rack at Ottawa Train Yards will close by the end of June, as the retail store shuts down operations in Canada.
-
'It’s heartbreaking': Ottawa woman says she lost $100,000 in an online investment cyber crime
Deborah Klein of Ottawa says she lost $100,000 after she thought she purchased a safe and guaranteed investment option online. It turned out, the GIC was a scam.
-
Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Ottawa explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
Vancouver
-
Failure to recognize potential money laundering leads to disbarment for Vancouver lawyer
An elderly Vancouver lawyer has been disbarred by the Law Society of B.C. and ordered to pay more than $10,000 for misconduct during more than a dozen real estate transactions that could have facilitated money laundering.
-
Budget 2023: Province looking to ‘incentivize’ secondary suites
Those looking for a place to live may soon have a lot more selection with Budget 2023 promising a new pilot project to get more secondary suites in the province.
-
City of Vancouver ends living wage policy for workers in closed-door meeting
The City of Vancouver has brought an end to its policy to pay employees a living wage, something it has guaranteed since 2017.
Montreal
-
RCMP alleges 'major' cache of firearms, neo-Nazi material found in home west of Montreal; charges laid
Two brothers are facing several firearms charges after a 'very significant' stash of guns and ammunition was allegedly found in a home west of Montreal, according the RCMP. Officers also allegedly found neo-Nazi material inside the residence.
-
Quebec health minister says emergency room death of 86-year-old woman 'disturbing'
The family of an 86-year-old woman who died in an emergency room last week near Quebec City says it's not normal that she was allegedly left to die in a hallway without food or water.
-
Montreal man found guilty of promoting hatred against Jews files application for appeal
Gabriel Sohier Chaput, a Quebec man found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews, is seeking leave to appeal his conviction.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on feds to stop E&N rail revival
Another First Nation on Vancouver Island is calling on the feds to halt plans for restoring a local rail line.
-
'Thought he was going to drive into us': RCMP cleared after driver injured fleeing police in Courtenay
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has cleared the RCMP of wrongdoing after a man was seriously injured while fleeing from police in Courtenay.
-
Maritime Museum of B.C. launches its largest fundraiser of the year
The Maritime Museum of British Columbia in Victoria has launched its largest fundraising campaign of the year, with the hope that you will help "float its boat."
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly armed with knife in Cole Harbour taken into custody
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in the Cole Harbour, N.S., area Thursday night has been taken into custody.
-
Delays, cancellations pile up as snow begins to fall in the Maritimes
Delays and cancellations are piling up in the Maritimes ahead of the latest round of wintry weather.
-
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
New Brunswick's highest court says it had no choice but to reduce the sentence of Justin Bourque, the man who used a semi-automatic rifle to murder three Mounties in Moncton in 2014.
Northern Ontario
-
Stab wounds to Sudbury murder victim’s neck were fatal blows, pathologist testifies
Warning: This story describes the autopsy of a murder victim and contains many details some people will find upsetting.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury man sentenced for role in arson that killed three people
A Sudbury man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal townhouse fire in Sudbury, Ont., that killed three people.
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
'I was pretty shaken up': Police respond to weapons call at Brantford high school
Brantford Police say a suspect has been taken into custody after a Brantford high school was placed on hold and secure.
-
CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.
-
Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ winter storm heading for southwestern Ontario
Waterloo region residents might want to prepare to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring “heavy snow and strong winds” on Friday.