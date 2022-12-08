Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities chosen by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
The support is part of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Cities Stream, which is provided by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
“Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity requires collaborative and collective efforts from all levels of government and the non-profit sector. The ongoing support from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative will positively contribute to Regina in helping to build a better future for all our residents,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in a release.
On Wednesday Regina City Council gave the green light for the city’s administration to receive funding from CMHC.
Administration will also now need to enter into a partnership with a non-profit housing group and secure a future building location.
A proposal from the city to CMHC must be submitted before March 15, 2023.
The city said once it receives approval to go ahead with the project it must be completed within 18 months’ time.
Currently the city anticipates to have the project completed by late 2024.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
What is stiff person syndrome? The rare neurological disorder affecting Celine Dion explained
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter pleads for help to solve parents' murder on 5th anniversary
Honey and Barry Sherman's daughter is speaking out ahead of the five-year anniversary of her parents' unsolved murders, imploring anyone with information to help solve the killings.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
Saskatoon
-
Breaking
Breaking | One dead following Rosthern, Sask. apartment building blaze
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police charge 4 men in sexual services investigation
Four men have been charged after an investigation into people purchasing sexual services from high-risk sex workers, according to police.
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
Winnipeg
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Fire destroys hotel, post office in Manitoba community
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
-
Man charged in death of Winnipeg senior
A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Winnipeg senior this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Begelton signs contract extension to remain a Stampeder
Calgary's leading receiver, CFL all-star Reggie Begelton, will return to the team after signing a contract that keeps him through the 2024 season.
Edmonton
-
'Nadia means hope': 5 years later, Edmonton mother continues search for daughter
Thursday marked five years since her daughter, Nadia Atwi, went missing. Still, she's not ready to give up and is asking anyone with any information to come forward and help her family find some closure – one way or another.
-
Alberta passes sovereignty act, but first strips out sweeping powers to cabinet
The Alberta legislature has passed Premier Danielle Smith’s controversial sovereignty act but not before first stripping out the provision that granted Smith’s cabinet the power to bypass the legislature and rewrite laws as it saw fit.
-
Person in ceiling the reason for Corona LRT closure Thursday morning: officials
A person "trespassing" in an area with operational equipment is what prompted a snag in downtown Edmonton LRT service Thursday morning, officials say.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two women stabbed at Toronto subway station, man in custody
A man has been taken into custody after two women were stabbed at High Park Station.
-
Ontario passes bill extending strong mayor powers for Toronto and Ottawa
Ontario government has passed a bill that will give the mayors of two major cities the ability to pass certain bylaws with support from just over a third of council, despite reservations made by the majority of Toronto’s elected representatives.
Ottawa
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
Porter Airlines to fly between Ottawa and Toronto Pearson airport
Ottawa travellers flying to Toronto on Porter Airlines will soon have a choice of two destination airports.
-
Eastern Ontario hospital has province’s longest wait to see a doctor
Hospitals in Ottawa and eastern Ontario had some of the longest emergency room wait times in the province in October, new data shows.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver council approves plan for all frontline police officers to wear body cameras by 2025
All frontline officers with the Vancouver Police Department will be fitted with body-worn cameras by 2025 under a new plan approved by city council Wednesday night.
-
Man pleads guilty to accessory after the fact in 2017 shooting death
A third man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou, who was gunned down in B.C.'s Fraser Valley nearly five years ago.
-
Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled for 2023 due to supply chain issues
Continued supply chain issues plaguing the automotive sector are being blamed for the cancellation of the 2023 Vancouver International Auto Show, which was set to take place in March.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Legault acknowledges it's 'difficult to get by' on $18/hour
Francois Legault acknowledged Thursday that it is difficult to live with dignity in Quebec when you earn $18 an hour, a 'shocking' and 'very revealing' admission, said QS parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior charged after 16-year-old struck, killed in marked crosswalk in Saanich
A senior driver who struck and killed a teenager last year in a marked crosswalk in Saanich, B.C., has been charged with a traffic offence in the crash.
-
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
When Jill Laviolette started picking debris off Cape Palmerston beach on Vancouver Island following the container spill from the MV Zim Kingston freighter, the inflatable dinosaur and unicorn toys she pulled from the sand looked nearly pristine.
-
Police not responsible for man's death near Lake Cowichan, IIO says
B.C.'s police watchdog says RCMP are not responsible for an alleged armed robber's death near Lake Cowichan, B.C., last month.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Lockdown lifted at Halifax’s VG hospital following report of threats
A lockdown at the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax is now over, according to Nova Scotia Health.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
-
Court rules in favour of Chinese student fighting to study at northern Ont. college
A student from China denied a study permit by immigration officials has won an appeal, but still has a ways to go before he can study at Canadore College in North Bay, Ont.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
-
Here’s how variable mortgage payments have changed in K-W in 2022
Homeowners with variable mortgage rates have seen their monthly premiums increasing, and with the latest interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, monthly mortgage payemnts will continue to rise.