Regina's Devan Dubnyk retires after 12 NHL seasons

Regina’s own Devan Dubnyk called it a career on Saturday after 12 NHL seasons.

The 36-year-old played for six teams, appearing in 542 regular season games, winning 253 of those.

Dubnyk’s junior career took him to Kamloops, where he was a star with the Blazers.

In 2003-04, Dubnyk started 44 games for the WHL’s Blazers, winning 20, and posting a 2.51 goals-against-average and a save percentage over 92.

That summer, he was drafted 14th overall in the 2004 NHL entry draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

Dubnyk played five seasons in Edmonton before being traded to the Nashville Predators. He’s also played for the Arizona Coyotes, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche.

His most impressive NHL campaign came in his first season in Minnesota where he won 27 games and his 1.78 goals-against-average helped the Wild make the Stanley Cup playoffs.

His performance earned him a third place finish in Vezina Trophy voting (for best goaltender) and a Bill Masterton Trophy (for dedication to hockey) win.

In 12 NHL seasons, Dubnyk won 253 games, recorded a 2.61 GAA, a .914 save percentage and 33 regular-season shut outs.

On the international stage, Dubnyk represented Canada at the World Championships in four straight years from 2010 to 2013 and was part of the gold medal winning 2006 team and 2012 Spengler Cup winners.

Dubnyk calls Edina, Min. home and now works as an analyst with the NHL Network.