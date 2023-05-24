Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the board took the vote over "concerns with failing building infrastructure" and the potential effect on library operations.
"The board has determined that the risks of staying outweigh the benefits, and a temporary relocation downtown is the most prudent way forward,” a board news release said.
The board voted last year to build a new downtown library in its present location.
“We are simply moving forward with our relocation sooner than anticipated," board chair Marj Gavigan said in the news release.
“Remaining in the current building puts service delivery at risk and isn’t an effective use of taxpayer money," she said.
A location for the temporary space has yet to be determined but it’s expected the move will happen next fall.
Once the library has been relocated the current building, which opened in 1912, will be decommissioned, according to the board.
More details to come...
