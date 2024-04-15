Regina's Jon Ryan to retire a Seahawk

Regina’s Jon Ryan is set to sign a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow officially bringing to an end his pro-football career.

The 42-year old played 159 games for Seattle between 2008 and 2017, including helping the club to a Super Bowl championship in 2014.

Ryan also appeared in 32 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2008. He played his last pro football game for the Edmonton Elks at age 41.

Ryan still holds the Seahawks team records for the longest punt (77 yards) and most punts (770). But, he might be remembered most for a single play – a touchdown pass on a fake field goal in the 2015 NFC Championship game to Garry Gilliam that sparked Seattle’s unlikely overtime come-from-behind victory.

Jon Ryan was originally selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the third round of the 2004 CFL draft.

He played receiver and punter for his hometown University of Regina Rams under head coach Frank McCrystal.

Ryan would go on to play two seasons for the Bombers including an all-star performance in his second season that caught the attention of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, his father Bob’s favorite team.

Ryan returned to the CFL in 2019, signing with his hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders and was a West Division All-Star in his first year. Ryan signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022 but was traded to the Edmonton Elks where he finished his career.

Now retired, Ryan is heavily involved in another sport, baseball. He is the co-owner of the Portland Pickles (West Coast League), the Lake County Captains (Midwest League, High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians), Cleburne Railroaders (independent) and the Dallas Jackals of Major League Rugby.