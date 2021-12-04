Regina's XP League adds physical aspects to gamer training

REGINA -

XP League’s Regina chapter has added physical activities to its gamer training programs.

The goal of the organization is to coach gamers between the ages of five to 15 to become great gamers, with a non-traditional approach.

As a warm-up before the kids hit the computers, the league has teams do sprinting drills, planking and stretches.

XP League said most people think video and computer games are all about mental stimulation and strength, but physical strength is also important.

“You need to make sure you’re healthy physically as well as mentally,” Blake Zanidean, league commissioner, said. “Using that physical aspect you get that mental stimulation I think is really important for the kids.”

Zanidean added the physical drills are also a great way to increase hand-eye coordination, communication skills and teamwork.

Some of the kids who spoke to CTV called it an important and helpful way to prep themselves for gaming marathons.

“I get a little bit warmed up so my fingers aren’t asleep or anything,” said 11-year-old Julien Trombley.

Nine-year-old Liam Riemer said “for gamers that’s what people need to do because if they just sit the whole time it’s not good for their bodies.”

Zanidean said Esports, and the coaching approach XP League is taking, would be similar to that of any team sport like soccer, hockey or football.

“Traditional sports may not always be every kids outlet, so this is a great way to integrate the same skills that they would get from traditional sports, but still doing something they enjoy,” Zanidean added.

The Regina XP League chapter is hoping adding the physical element to the gaming training will encourage more families to consider Esports as a team sport and not just a way for kids to spend more time in front of their computer screens.