Regina schools encouraging rapid testing as students return to class

Regina’s school divisions are encouraging families to rapid test for COVID-19 as students return to classes this week.

“In preparation, we encourage all school families to complete an at-home rapid test prior to the return to school,” Greg Enion, Regina Public Schools’ director of education, said in a letter posted online.

Enion noted the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed schools can return to in-class learning following the break.

Both Regina Public Schools (RPS) and the Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) sent out notices on Monday to remind school families about new COVID-19 isolation rules announced on Dec. 30.

The province announced that fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 – using either a PCR or rapid antigen test – must isolate for five days or 48 hours after symptoms subside, whichever is longer.

The isolation period remains at 10 days, or 48 hours after symptoms end, for those who are not fully vaccinated.

RCSD said it is awaiting further direction on isolation from the province.

“We are waiting for clarification from Public Health and the Ministry of Education as to how this will specifically affect the education sector, including any changes to contact tracing,” RCSD said in the letter. “We anticipate this information in the next couple of days and will share it with you as soon as possible.”

Saskatchewan is the only province in Canada that has not delayed the start of in-person learning due to the surge of the Omicron variant. Ontario announced it is closing schools until Jan. 17, on Monday.