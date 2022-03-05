Regina sees record home sales for the month of February
The city of Regina saw a record number of residential home sales for the month of February, with 261 properties sold last month.
Sales in both February 2022 and 2021 were well above the 10-year average for the month, according to the Saskatchewan REALTORS Association’s monthly report.
The average price of Regina sales in February was $296,592, which is just slightly below the provincial average of $298,653.
Among the 261 sales, 194 were detached properties with an average price of $318,339, 41 were attached with an average price of $250,510 and 26 were apartments with an average price of $213,911.
In the overarching Regina region, there were 304 sales in February averaging a $307,601 price tag.
While property inventory was up slightly year over year (2.4 per cent) the realtors association said supply issues could occur in market as we move into the spring, if sales of new listings remain above 70 per cent.
Province-wide, Saskatchewan reached 1,059 sales in February, down eight per cent from the same time last year.
Housing demand levels are currently more than 22 per cent higher than what is typically seen at the start of the year.
Lower than average inventory levels are also fuelling supply concerns provincially.
“There is a significant amount of uncertainty weighing on the economy. While this could have some impact on demand, supply levels are still low providing some cushion should demand taper further. Conditions also vary significantly based on location, property type and price range because real estate is very local,” Saskatchewan REALTORS Association CEO Chris Guérette said.
The realtors association said prices should remain stable in the coming months if the inventory can better meet demand.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
Live updates: Zelensky says Ukrainian forces holding key cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
How could the war in Ukraine end? Five scenarios to consider
As Russia advances into Ukraine and concerns over a growing death toll and fears of a wider conflict mount, CTVNews.ca asked several experts how the war in Ukraine might end. While some more hopeful scenarios point towards a possible resolution, most predictions are bleak.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Russian invasion of Ukraine: What is the likelihood of a nuclear accident or attack?
The chances of a nuclear attack by Russia are currently quite low, but there is ongoing worry around the possibility of a nuclear accident, defence policy experts and nuclear scientists say.
This is what a Russian oil tycoon has to say about Putin
Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an oil tycoon who was formerly Russia's richest man says he thinks the Russian President Vladimir Putin's ‘became a criminal’ after his invasion of Ukraine.
Ghosts of Europe's past: Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine is so painful for WWII survivors in Poland
For those living in Poland, the attack on neighbouring Ukraine is all too similar to Hitler's attack on their own country in 1939. But the legacy of people like Oskar Schindler brings hope that one person can make a difference in times of war.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon declares 'snow event' as 15 cm of accumulation expected
Saskatoon could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Friday evening.
-
A Saskatoon woman started a charity to help Ukrainian kids. Now she's collecting military gear for the war effort
A Saskatoon group that was started to help kids in Ukraine is now collecting items such as night-vision goggles.
-
Saskatoon travel agency warns people going to Europe to take caution amid Ukraine invasion
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is prompting words of caution from a Saskatoon travel agency for those planning trips to Europe in the coming days and months.
Winnipeg
-
'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety
A world-renowned orchestra conductor says he saw first-hand the desperation and pain of those fleeing Ukraine—but with it he saw courage, determination, and belief.
-
Manitobans can now sign up to house Ukrainian refugees
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears the two-week mark, Manitobans can now offer to help displaced families.
-
Canada’s oldest remaining wooden grain elevator in Elva, Man. being dismantled and disseminated
A piece of the past can become yours as a prairie landmark is set to be taken down.
Calgary
-
Calgary robbery, sexual assault suspect has struck again, police warn
Calgary police are again appealing for help as they investigate a series of robberies and sexual assaults, saying it's believed the suspect has since targeted two more businesses.
-
Calgary woman still seeking explanation after glass dining table exploded
It’s been a month and a half since Zarifa Hniedi’s tempered glass dining table top spontaneously exploded and she still hasn’t received any answers from The Brick, the store she purchased it at.
-
'Ban coal mining right now': Alberta country star says province needs to do more
The Kenney government says it is renewing restrictions on coal mining operations in the Rocky Mountains but activists, including singer Corb Lund, say that's not what Albertans were looking for.
Edmonton
-
Kenney condemned for calling Edmonton academic 'deranged' and an 'NDP law professor'
An Edmonton law professor is threatening to sue Alberta's premier over an attack that he considers 'a violent call to arms' against him, while several politicians and academics condemn the post.
-
'Not a hard ask': Mom of teenager killed in Leduc school stabbing wants teachers to have first aid
The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a Leduc classroom, and later died from her injuries, last March says all teachers should complete first aid training.
-
Alberta to prioritize permanent residency applications, waives fees for displaced Ukrainians
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the Government of Alberta will accelerate applications for permanent residency from Ukrainian nationals.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke church
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to skyrocket even higher this weekend
Record-breaking gas prices in Ontario are expected to see yet another major increase this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Family of Ottawa hit-and-run victim pleads for information leading to arrest
A trip to get Valentines for her classmates with a friend last month turned tragic for 13-year-old Serene Summers who remains in hospital after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa march to express solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
The Community Solidarity Rally and March begins at Marion Dewar Plaza at Ottawa City Hall at 1 p.m., followed by a 2.5 km to 3.5 km march.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Escape to Beauty: 'Canada and Impressionism' at the National Gallery of Canada
The National Gallery of Canada invites you to see its new exhibition, 'Canada and Impressionism: New Horizons' until July 3.
Vancouver
-
Alleged bail scammers caught with $19K cash in White Rock, RCMP say
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
'We are broken': Young expecting parents speak out after tragic childbirth experience at B.C. hospital
A young couple from North Vancouver is speaking out following a devastating childbirth experience at Lions Gate Hospital that ended in tragedy.
-
B.C. man threatened with $200 fine over Ukrainian flags in condo window
A Richmond, B.C., man was threatened with a $200 fine after hanging Ukrainian flags in his condo window as a show of support for the besieged country.
Montreal
-
Montreal hockey player recounts harrowing escape from Ukraine
"I'm sleeping. At 5 a.m., I hear ‘boom!’ You never hear that strong of a sound. It was so loud that I woke up," 30-year-old Eliezer Sherbatov said after returning home from Ukraine.
-
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
Freezing rain is expected across Quebec this weekend as a low pressure system tracks in from Colorado.
Vancouver Island
-
Walmart prepares to open new store at Victoria's Hillside Shopping Centre
Walmart Canada is preparing to open its third Greater Victoria location at the Hillside Shopping Centre this spring.
-
Products made on Vancouver Island see boost in sales with local shopping campaign
As current economic conditions squeeze our wallets, shopping seasonal and local may be key to saving money – and for these island businesses, a renewed focus on local foods can mean they can grow.
-
Victoria police warn of another downtown convoy protest, organizers call it 'largest' yet
Organizers with the group We Unify Canada say the protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend will be the "largest pro-democracy rally in the history of Victoria."
Atlantic
-
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
-
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Gas prices expected to go up again as war in Ukraine leads to market volatility
A remarkable jump in fuel prices Friday is causing pain at the pumps for people in every Maritime province.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: Zelensky says Ukrainian forces holding key cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country Saturday, while the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.
-
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a ceasefire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
-
North Bay city hall vigil to support Ukraine
More than 200 people gathered Friday evening in North Bay for a moving ceremony as prayers were heard and people stood together in solidarity.
Kitchener
-
Premier makes campaign-style visit to Waterloo Region
Premier Doug Ford talked housing prices and weighed in on the ongoing review at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board during a recent visit to a stainless steel equipment maker in Elmira.
-
'It's saving us a lot on gas': Demand for electric vehicles increases as gas prices rise
Kitchener-Waterloo car dealerships say they're seeing an increase in customers looking to make the switch to either electric or hybrid in the face of rising fuel prices.
-
Grand River watershed under flood watch
With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.