Regina transit changes coming as ridership exceeds pandemic levels for first time

City of Regina transit is making it easier to get on the bus with two route adjustments as ridership exceeds 2019 levels for the first time following the end of the pandemic.

“One will extend service coverage into a developing area and the other will improve service in the downtown,” said manager of city operations Kurtis Doney.

In the downtown, route 24, which goes from 11th avenue to the airport, will be moved to Saskatchewan Drive.

In the east end, route 60 will see stops added into the Towns and Eastbrook neighbourhoods.

“This is an area that’s going to grow,” said Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani. “Very similar to Harbour Landing.”

“This is just one little piece,” she added.

“It is high density. There is larger demand in that area,” said Nathan Luhning, city manager of transit administration. “We anticipate growth and we will make future adjustments.”

Executive committee unanimously passed the changes, which will come into effect starting in May.

Transit operating shortfalls

The changes come after the pandemic slammed the breaks on transit growth.

From 2019 through 2022, Regina Transit posted an operating shortfall of $4.1 million, mostly due to decreased ridership.

In 2023, ridership did surpass pre-pandemic levels but revenues did not.

The 2023 budget projected $11.8 million in revenues last year.

Instead, the actuals were $10.8 million, $1 million less than budgeted for, leading the city to run a deficit and being forced to dip into reserve funds.

Mayor Sandra Masters said it’s a delicate balance of growing the city and making sure transit options are available, when and where they’re needed.

“Today was about where are the riders and where we can pick them up that’s more amenable to where they live,” she said. “When the right time to make these moves is critical.”

Electric buses

Up to 53 battery electric buses could become part of Regina's transit fleet with seven expected to be delivered in 2024.

Currently, Regina transit's bus fleet sits at 123.