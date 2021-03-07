Advertisement
Regina veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Published Sunday, March 7, 2021 6:08PM CST
Charles Cox, a WWII veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. (Mick Favel / CTV News Regina)
Share:
REGINA -- A World War II veteran from Regina celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday.
The family of Charles Cox gathered outside of the College Park II Retirement Residence to have a COVID-19 safe meet and greet.
In celebration of his birthday, Cox and his family drove around Regina and observed the changes he has seen over the years. Cox has been a resident of Regina since the mid 60s.
Cox said that the secret to a long life is to simply, “Keep breathing.”