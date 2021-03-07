REGINA -- A World War II veteran from Regina celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday.

The family of Charles Cox gathered outside of the College Park II Retirement Residence to have a COVID-19 safe meet and greet.

In celebration of his birthday, Cox and his family drove around Regina and observed the changes he has seen over the years. Cox has been a resident of Regina since the mid 60s.

Cox said that the secret to a long life is to simply, “Keep breathing.”