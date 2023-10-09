Regina veterinary clinics team up to keep emergency services open 24/7

Several veterinary clinics in Regina have teamed up to keep emergency services open 24/7.

Recently, the 24 Hour Animal Care Centre has faced staffing shortages and had to modify their hours of operation.

A collaboration with the other 11 veterinary clinics in the city began on Oc.t 1 to make sure pet owners can access services in the case of an emergency.

Dr. Tracy Fisher is a doctor of veterinary medicine, and the medical director of the North Albert Veterinary clinic. Her clinic is one of the 11 veterinary clinics currently working with the shared emergency overnight services.

“The shortage of veterinarians is very real, that is not something that is going to be fixed overnight. Many of the vet colleges are looking to expand their enrollment but that is going to take a long time to catch up with the deficit that we’re in right now,” said Fisher.

This system works by directing those who call their veterinary office after hours to a technician who evaluates the severity of situation, and if it is deemed emergent, they are connected with whichever clinic is handling the after hours patients on that particular day.

“It’s very important that you phone first and not just show up at a random clinic because nobody is gonna be there. Phone first, find out which vet clinic, the call service will give you directions as to where to go and what time the veterinarian and their technician will arrive and then we’ll take care of you from there,” Fisher explained.

While it is not a long-term solution, Fisher explained that it would suffice for the time being.

“The solution may be kind of unique to a city the size of Regina but many other emergency services in other areas of the province, even in larger cities are really stretched to find staff for overnight and honestly stretched to find staff for during the day as well,” she said.