Relief felt for some, but not all, following resolution on Yorkton library location
Call it another chapter of the ongoing library controversy — but a decision has been made on the future of the Yorkton Public Library.
Staff members of the library were elated, according to librarian Yuri Forbes-Petrovich, after receiving an email Wednesday afternoon, detailing the decision of the city and the prospective buyer — and the fact that the facility won’t have to move anytime soon.
“We were quite happy to receive that, we all read it together as a staff and all breathed a sigh of relief knowing what our future holds,” he said.
“We can start making plans to keep our library active in our community.”
The reasoning for halting the process, according to the press release sent Wednesday, was environmental concerns from the prospective buyer.
An old SaskPower diesel plant was located in a parking lot adjacent to the property, but the city detailed that there is no impact to the structural integrity of the library itself, and the facility is still suitable for continued public use.
The city also added that SaskPower will be cleaning up the environmental issues at no cost.
For the past few months, with the future hanging in the air, Forbes-Petrovich said it was just as hard on staff as it was on users of the library, those that depend on the doors being open.
Prior to the Wednesday announcement – staff and resources at the library would have had to move from the current facility by no later than November.
It was to move to the Gallagher Centre originally, but public backlash at a meeting in May made city council think twice about the sale.
The sale was to bring in $1.3 million for the facility and the city, but community members and staff members of the library questioned the figures and how the city came up with the sale price.
After much debate at the May meeting, it was said in the June meeting that the sale had already been finalized following a discussion period back in May.
“There was no other party that came forward [at the May meeting] interested in price or purchasing, the offer was subject to public notice, which means then, at that very moment, the condition was removed and therefore the sale was a valid sale,” said Lonnie Kaal – city manager – during the meeting in June.
“I could see how the public got confused, I certainly ensure that if we ever do this again I will be very clear on price and second to that, that people provide written opposition rather than just randomly coming forward and not knowing what you’re up against … Stopping the sale was never really an option.”
Regardless, that meeting also came with the decision to halt the move to the Gallagher Centre, leaving the future of the library’s location in question.
The Yorkton Chamber – who said the purchaser is a current member of the chamber – has been vocal in opposing any changes to the original plan of moving the library to the Gallagher Centre.
On Wednesday, Executive Director Juanita Polegi told CTV News that the chamber recognizes that the taxpayers stood to gain financially with the deal.
“Having said that, we understand that the prospective buyer has the right to withdraw from the deal due to the issues that came forward,” she said. “We’re hopeful that the prospective buyer will be able to find a location that’s suitable for the business within city limits, and hope it works out well.”
Polegi added that she hopes the city looks to work with businesses who are looking to expand.
“Ultimately, that ensures the prosperity of the entire city,” she said.
Polegi said the chamber is unaware if another location has been found by the prospective buyer. Throughout the process, Polegi said the chamber hopes to work with the city moving forward, and the months long debacle did not negatively impact the chamber in any way.
Mayor Mitch Hippsley said throughout the process, the city learned a lot about its day-to-day dealings.
“We learned to dig deeper on all the information that’s been provided for us. Unfortunately, there was just way too much controversy.
Social media bent and twisted all the information and the confidentiality aspect from council, we just couldn’t rebuttle. And of course, it just gets spun in different ways. It’s just unfortunate it had to happen,” he said.
Hippsley added that he hopes to prospective buyer is able to carry forward and find a location in the city. He added that council hopes to push to help businesses in Yorkton.
Concerning the contamination, when asked, Hippsley said he believed the environmental issues were shared with the prospective buyer in the time leading up to the sale, but said the potential for negative impact on the piece of land is slim.
“We certainly won’t [be] withholding that,” he said.
“This area, basically occupies the northeast corner of the parking lot. The Yorkton Library has been there for 22 years, I believe – and it’s not even close to the actual building itself. SaskPower wasn’t even really sure if the contamination had taken place, but we’re going to do test sits and tests holes.”
Hippsley said SaskPower had always planned to take care of the environmental issue ever since it was detected in previous studies.
“There will be zero costs for the Yorkton taxpayer,” he said. “The remediation is taking place right now.”
When the move originally came to light, so did a number of upgrades the current building would need.
Now, Hippsley said, the plan is to go to the library and speak with those closest to provide the best experience for all involved.
“It’s a good example of the city that’s always willing to listen to the taxpayer,” Hippsley said.
For now, the book has closed on the murky future of the library, and whether taxpayers like it or not, the library isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
'Worst fire season that we know of': N.W.T. orders evacuations, Trudeau convenes emergency meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is convening a meeting of the Incident Response Group on Thursday to discuss the wildfire crisis in the Northwest Territories, following the mass evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago
Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys' fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Soaring prices drive surge in Saskatoon food bank use, community kitchen need
With rising rent, inflation and the cost of groceries, more people in Saskatoon are turning to local food banks and community kitchens.
-
Driver injured after crashing into barrier wall: Saskatoon police
One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a sound barrier on Circle Drive.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
PCs pledge parental education rights; NDP to bolster police in crime approach
On the campaign trail, the Progressive Conservatives have released a plan it says would give parents more rights over their child's education, and the Manitoba NDP is promising to take a tough approach to crime.
-
Doctors Manitoba releases vision to fix province’s health-care system
The organization that advocates for physicians in Manitoba has shared its vision to fix health care in the province, and is hoping parties will pay attention to it as the election looms.
Calgary
-
Calgary teacher charged with voyeurism after 'sexual act' at southwest school
Calgary police have charged a teacher with voyeurism after he allegedly "engaged in an inappropriate sexual act" while watching students earlier this year.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
-
Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
Edmonton
-
Cause of death of baby girl in Edmonton undetermined after autopsy, police continue to investigate
The cause and manner of death of a baby girl in Edmonton is inconclusive, an autopsy performed on Wednesday found.
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Toronto
-
Man who died after hit-and-run was violently attacked on side of street beforehand, Toronto police say
A man who died after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Moss Park earlier this week was violently attacked prior to the collision, police revealed Thursday.
-
TTC's review into Scarborough RT derailment taking longer than expected
The review into the Scarborough RT derailment is taking longer than expected.
-
Ontario university graduate shocked to buy car with rolled back odometer
An Ontario woman who recently graduated from medical school says she was shocked to discover a car she bought on Facebook Marketplace had a rolled back odometer.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service slowed down as crews make 'further track adjustments' between Lees and Hurdman stations
OC Transpo is warning customers to expect delays on the O-Train today, as the light-rail transit system runs on a single track between Lees and Hurdman stations to allow crews to make "further track adjustments" on the eastern section of the system.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Two new cases of mpox in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is investigating two new cases of mpox in Ottawa, the first cases in the capital in 10 months.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder of Kwikwetlem councillor
The man who was initially reported missing along with Kwikwetlem councillor Stephanie Patterson has now been charged with her murder.
-
'Like a volcanic eruption': B.C. wildfire triggers massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud
Smoke emanating from a wildfire in B.C.'s Southern Interior erupted into a massive pyrocumulonimbus cloud this week – and the explosive phenomenon was captured on video.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Motion calling on EMSB commissioner to resign over controversial tweet defeated
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) commissioner who tweeted remarks that were offensive, particularly to French-speaking Quebecers, will not be asked to step down.
-
Montreal Chinatown residents urge city to act against crime, drug use
Residents of Montreal's Chinatown say they're feeling vulnerable and afraid because of rising crime and drug use in their neighbourhood, and they are urging the city to deploy more police to tackle the problem.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.
Atlantic
-
Monument honours N.S. mass shooting victim’s career in corrections
A replica of a prison watch tower has been constructed inside Dorchester Penitentiary honouring Sean McLeod, a correctional officer killed at his home during the Nova Scotia mass shooting in April 2020.
-
Wastewater no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is no longer overflowing into the Northwest Arm after a wastewater system backup Thursday afternoon.
-
Halifax police lay first-degree murder charge tied to fatal stabbing in Spryfield
Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge against 36-year-old Alexander Charles Howe for the stabbing death of a 32-year-old in Spryfield.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
-
New murals pop up in Sudbury ahead of weekend festival
Five muralists from across North America are in Greater Sudbury painting new murals ahead of the upcoming Up Here Festival.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with attempted murder after Kitchener break-in
A 26-year-old Kitchener man who allegedly forced his way into a stranger’s home and assaulted two people inside is now charged with attempted murder.
-
Police warn new online marketplace scam is on the rise. Here’s how it works
Police in Guelph, Ont. are warning the public about what they say are increasing incidents of a new type of phishing scam.
-
City of Brantford charges rubber factory $666k following fire
The City of Brantford is charging North West Rubber Ltd. $666,468 following a massive fire in 2022.