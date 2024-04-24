Revitalization of Regina's Dewdney Avenue to begin next week

As construction season quickly approaches, the City of Regina is reminding citizens a well used route will be altered for the foreseeable future.

Beginning April 29, Dewdney Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street will see a number of construction sites.

Lane restrictions, speed reductions and even complete closures of roads are planned over a two year period.

The revitalization project at its end will make Dewdney Avenue more aesthetically pleasing, as well as safer for traffic and pedestrians.

On Tuesday, an open house was held by the City of Regina, allowing citizens to see what the future for the road will look like.

It was also an opportunity for neighbours and businesses owners in the area to offer feedback.

“We’re really excited about the final transformation of Dewdney Avenue. There are of course some concerns and challenges as we go through construction, making sure our businesses remain successful,” said Leasa Gibbons, the Executive Director of Regina’s Warehouse District.

On Tuesday, an open house was held so people could see what the future of Dewdney Avenue will be. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Heike Edwards is the owner of The Wine Cellar, located on Dewdney Avenue. She is balancing the negatives of the construction with the positives of the finished project.

“The end result is going to be fabulous. The next two years are going to be tough for the businesses along Dewdney Avenue, no question about it,” Edwards said. “But we’re all going to do our best to make sure our customers are looked after, that we are accessible to them.”

City of Regina officials said the turnout to the open house shows there is an interest in the project and possibly excitement.

“It’s been a lot of work to get to this stage and we’re really excited to see how Dewdney will transform and how it will be activated,” said Karen Seguin, the Director of Sustainable Infrastructure from the City of Regina.

When construction begins, the bus routes which go down Dewdney Avenue will be altered to 8th Avenue. The city said to check TransitLive for up to date information.